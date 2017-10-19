Another ‘mysterious boom’ rattles small NC towns in the night

Another part of North Carolina is reporting the sound of a mysterious explosion that echoed in the night, rocking homes and frightening neighbors.
The latest claims are coming out of Brunswick County on the coast. Residents reported a “loud boom” on Wednesday between Southport and Oak Island, reported TV station WWAY.
Residents of Winston-Salem – 240 miles to the west on Southport – reported the same thing on the night of Oct. 7, when an “ear-splitting boom” rattled windows and shook homes.
In both cases, the source remains unknown.
Some witnesses in Brunswick County questioned if the noise came from Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point. However the agency’s public affairs office said they were not doing testing that night, TV station WECT reported. The Camp Lejeune military installation, which is about 85 miles from Southport, said it was doing artillery training that night, according to media outlets.
However, reports on social media said the noise was more like an explosion than the distant booms typically heard during military exercises in the region.
“Almost like a pressure wave. Our sliding glass doors bowed out, almost broke,” tweeted Tom Miller of St. James.
Another coastal resident likened the noise to “a tree hitting the house. Windows rattled and nerves.”
The explosion in Winston-Salem, heard about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, was also reportedly felt for miles. Authorities there sent out a news release asking for help finding “the origin of the sound and shaking of the ground,” it was reported.
Media outlets in Australia have written about the mysterious noise in Winston-Salem, noting it was “an eerily similar phenomenon” to what happened the same night in Cairns, Australia. One investigator quoted by the Cairns Post said there were “uncanny parallels” between the two incidents.
‘The Cairns big bang occurred about 11.30 p.m. on Saturday, October 7,” reported the Cairns Post. “Taking into account the 14-hour time zone difference, the Winston-Salem boom happened when it was about 12.45 p.m. on Sunday in Cairns.”
Some Carolinians have suggested the explosion heard on the coast this week was a phenomenon called the Seneca Guns, a term applied to unexplained booms and shakings on the Carolina Coast. However, others say this was very different.
“That was not ‘Seneca Guns” which are typically slow building rumbles,” posted Ben Danner of Southport on Facebook. “It was definitely an explosion. It came from the East.”
Reports of big boom/shake around Southport/OKI. No official reports of anything tangible. Seneca Guns? What did you feel? #brunsco pic.twitter.com/bfj56YGMU9— WWAY News (@WWAY) October 18, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
