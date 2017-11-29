Star NFL player sued by NC man who says the player seduced his wife

A star NFL player is being sued by a Huntersville man who says the player seduced his wife and ruined their marriage.
Fletcher Cox, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles, is being sued for alienation of affection by Joshua Jeffords in Mecklenburg County Civil Court.
Cox, 26, signed a six-year, $102 million contract with the Eagles last year. He has yet to respond to the lawsuit.
According to the suit, which was filed on Nov. 22, Jeffords said he and his wife were happily married until September, when he learned of salacious text messages and messages over Snapchat between Cox and his wife. At least two of the text messages from Cox said he wanted to get her pregnant, the lawsuit states.
Jeffords’ wife sent messages to Cox calling him “boo” and saying she was “loving everything you have to say” and “I really like you ...,” “We’d make some damn beautiful babies” and “I want to get to know you babe. I know we are compatible sexually ...” according to the lawsuit.
Cox, who is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, also sent the woman a photo via Snapchat of his genitals, according to the lawsuit.
Jeffords says in his lawsuit that he was admitted to a facility to seek mental health treatment for “substantial emotional distress.”
He says Cox met and seduced his wife when she was on a work trip to Pennsylvania in April. After confronting his wife about the affair, Jeffords says in the lawsuit that his wife visited Pennsylvania multiple times and moved there on Oct. 28 after putting her belongings in a storage unit.
Jeffords is seeking at least $50,000 in damages, according to this lawsuit.
“It’s been a non-stop rollercoaster ride of bad emotions,” Jeffords told Observer news partner WBTV on Thursday night. “I basically have to restart my whole life over this, and I no longer have the person I thought I was going to be with the rest of my life.”
This Huntersville man is suing Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles-says Cox seduced his wife and ruined his marriage @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/54cXX2MRPu— Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) December 1, 2017
Jeffords, a Marine Corps veteran, said he hopes his lawsuit will make others think twice before cheating.
He and his attorney, Christopher Adkins, told the station that Cox’s celebrity status has nothing to do with why they sued the player.
“We would be doing this if it was anybody,” Adkins said. “ ... Mr. Cox’s actions have driven that wedge in between the marriage of Mr. Jeffords and Mrs. Jeffords and have completely destroyed and ruined that relationship.”
News of the lawsuit went viral after TMZ Sports first reported on the case on Nov. 22. TMZ’s story has drawn at least 15,000 shares on Facebook.
