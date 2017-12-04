NC man had 19,000 bags of heroin. Then deputies say they found the dangerous stuff.

More Videos

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you' 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Pause
Clemson's bar in Charlotte? Draught claims the title. 1:09

Clemson's bar in Charlotte? Draught claims the title.

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints 0:27

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 3:11

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show 4:45

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison 1:16

Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison

  • Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

    New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a Monday press conference that an arrest had been made in the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in county history. Deputies said in a Facebook post that they found the drugs during a Nov. 30 search of Shawqui Rahim Gray’s home on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. More arrests are expected.

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a Monday press conference that an arrest had been made in the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in county history. Deputies said in a Facebook post that they found the drugs during a Nov. 30 search of Shawqui Rahim Gray’s home on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. More arrests are expected. New Hanover County Sheriff's Office
New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a Monday press conference that an arrest had been made in the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in county history. Deputies said in a Facebook post that they found the drugs during a Nov. 30 search of Shawqui Rahim Gray’s home on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. More arrests are expected. New Hanover County Sheriff's Office

Local

NC man had 19,000 bags of heroin. Then deputies say they found the dangerous stuff.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 04, 2017 03:27 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 20 MINUTES AGO

A North Carolina man is in jail under a $10 million bond after being caught with a veritable drug store of illegal narcotics – valued at more than $1 million – in his Wilmington home, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

gray
Shawqi Rahim Gray
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shawqi Rahim Gray, 36, is being labeled “a major drug trafficker” by investigators for allegedly being in possession of:

  • 393.15 grams of raw heroin (equivalent of approximately 19,000 bags of heroin).
  • 803 bags of heroin ready for sale and or delivery.
  • 110 grams of fentanyl.
  • 8.5 grams of cocaine.
  • 10 grams of marijuana.
  • Five firearms (two were reported as stolen).
  • $47,390 in cash.

Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a Monday press conference that it was the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in county history. He added that “one little bag” of the drugs could kill someone. “One grain of the fentanyl can kill you,” he said during the press conference.

Deputies said in a Facebook post that they found the drugs during a Nov. 30 search of Gray’s home on Oleander Drive in Wilmington, about four hours east of Charlotte. More arrests are expected, officials said.

Gray is a convicted felon and wanted in Easton, Pa., for crimes of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and heroin, media outlets reported. He is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility charged with:

  • Two counts of trafficking heroin or opium (trafficking by possession and manufacturing).
  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin.
  • Manufacturing heroin.
  • Maintaining a dwelling for illegal controlled substances.
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
  • Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you' 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Pause
Clemson's bar in Charlotte? Draught claims the title. 1:09

Clemson's bar in Charlotte? Draught claims the title.

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints 0:27

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 3:11

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show 4:45

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison 1:16

Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison

  • Suburban apartments are popping up

    11030 David Taylor Drive is currently an undeveloped field off West Mallard Creek Church Road but is one of several locations where developers are planning big new, suburban apartment complexes. Even as attention focuses on the high profile sites next to the light rail and uptown office towers, developers are turning their focus to the suburbs, where there's cheaper land and plenty of demand.

Suburban apartments are popping up

View More Video