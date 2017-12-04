NC man had 19,000 bags of heroin. Then deputies say they found the dangerous stuff.

More Videos 1:51 Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you" Pause 1:09 Clemson's bar in Charlotte? Draught claims the title. 0:27 Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints 3:11 Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 4:45 Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show 0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 3:45 Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 1:16 Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you" New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a Monday press conference that an arrest had been made in the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in county history. Deputies said in a Facebook post that they found the drugs during a Nov. 30 search of Shawqui Rahim Gray's home on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. More arrests are expected. New Hanover County Sheriff's Office

