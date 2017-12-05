Undocumented immigrant driving without a license charged in Charlotte baby’s death

A Charlotte woman who was driving without a license is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after she was involved in a head-on crash that killed a 14-month-old girl.
Dora Del Carmen Sosa, 33, was released from Carolinas Medical Center and transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office where she was served warrants for involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse, and no operators license. The baby girl was a passenger in Sosa’s car, but it was not made clear by police if they are related.
Sosa is in the country illegally, federal officials said. Undocumented immigrants are not allowed to have a driver’s license in North Carolina.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a detainer on Sosa for being in the country illegally, and she will be deported once the manslaughter case has been resolved, according to ICE.
The fatal crash occurred Nov. 29 in the 1500 block of North Graham Street when the Sosa’s 2005 Toyota Corolla swerved into traffic to avoid hitting the back of a dump truck that had stopped on the road. Her vehicle struck a southbound Toyota Camry driven by 43-year-old David John Collins Jr. head-on, police said.
Medic transported the drivers and child to Carolinas Medical Center. The child was later pronounced dead, police said.
A preliminary investigation revealed the child was in an infant carrier, but the child seat was not being used as designed, and the child was not properly restrained, police said.
Detectives believe the misuse of the child passenger seat was a contributing factor in the death.
Speed and alcohol are not considered contributing factors, police said.
