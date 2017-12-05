Megan and her 8-year-old daughter Ava
Local

Police fear ‘emotional state’ of Foxcroft mom who disappeared with daughter, age 8

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 05, 2017 12:19 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a south Charlotte mother who is missing with her 8-year-old daughter.

A police statement said 33-year-old Megan Stack’s “emotional state and recent behavior” have created “serious concern for their safety.”

Detectives said Stack took her 8-year-old daughter Ava with her when she left her home on Cloister Drive at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The community is in south Charlotte off Providence Road, just north of Fairview Road.

The two are believed to be in a silver 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a paper tag. Megan Stack was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, pants and black boots, police said.

Ava’s father told NBC Charlotte the girl was last seen Monday at school. He said Ava was picked up from school Monday by her mother.

Police said Tuesday that Ava was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt with a heart design on it, purple jeans, gray shoes and a fuchsia zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

