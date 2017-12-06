Hacker deadline passes but Mecklenburg hasn’t decided whether to pay ransom demand

A hacker’s 1 p.m. deadline to pay $23,000 passed Wednesday, and Mecklenburg County has not decided whether to pay the ransom for a cyber-attack that “paralyzed” the county.

County manager Dena Diorio, at a 2 p.m. news conference at the Government Center, said third-party security experts believe the attack by a new strain of ransomware called LockCrypt originated from Iran or Ukraine. Forty-eight of about 500 county computer servers were affected.

“We are open for business, and we are slow, but there’s no indication of any data loss or that personal information was compromised,” Diorio said.

The county has been in contact with the hackers, she said. “We have not made a decision whether or not to make the payment,” Diorio said. The county hopes to make a decision by the end of Wednesday.

If the county does pay the ransom, she said, it would take a day to set up an online account, another day to receive the account’s key and a day to test the key and ensure it doesn’t again infect the county’s computer system. There’s no assurance, officials said, that the data would be fully unlocked even if the money is paid.

If the county doesn’t pay, Diorio said, rebuilding the county’s applications would take longer.

“Regardless, this situation will be resolved in days and not hours,” Diorio said.

Forensic analysis of the attack, including efforts to ensure the worm is fully contained, will take a few more days, chief information officer Keith Gregg said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a number of county Web sites were still down. For instance, the Sheriff’s Office web site does not allow people to search who is in the county-run jail. The county-run real estate Web site is also not working.

On Monday, a county employee received a phishing email and inadvertently opened an attachment that contained spyware and a worm into the county’s computer system.

The county has not released the phishing email. But Mecklenburg County spokesperson Danny Diehl said Wednesday that the email appeared to have been routed from another county employee’s e-mail address, making it appear as though it was a regular employee-to-employee communication.

The FBI confirmed it is monitoring the situation but declined to comment on whether it is involved in any investigation.

Mecklenburg Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour said he had seen a copy of the phishing e-mail.

He said the e-mail contained a text file. After that was mistakenly opened, the file said that the county’s files were being encrypted. It gave the county an e-mail address and instructions on how to pay the ransom.

“The demand was made in that file,” Ridenhour said.

Ridenhour said the county backs up its data regularly, and may have backed up its data as recently as over the weekend. So if the county doesn’t pay the ransom, it would still be able to recreate almost all of its data.

The county has said that personal information, such as Social Security numbers and health information, is not at risk.

Ridenhour said the attack doesn’t appear to be aimed at gleaning information. “These type of attacks aren’t looking for stealing social security numbers,” he said. “They want to lock down your files and get paid and move out of town.”

The county plans to give the public a detailed list of what county services have been impacted by the worm, which manager Dena Diorio said Tuesday had “paralyzed” the county.

After the county’s servers froze up Tuesday, Diehl said the county were contacted by the hacker, who demanded $23,000 in bitcoin in exchange for an encryption key that would release the files. Diehl said the county is not releasing the e-mail because it’s an on-going criminal investigation.

Diorio said the county is working with a third-party technology company to decide what to do. She said she is open to paying the ransom, but that paying it would present a number of problems, including rewarding the hackers.

“If you pay the bitcoin, there is always a risk they won’t give you the encryption key,” she said. “And they could go back for more (money).”

Diorio said the decision on whether to pay will be made by her – and not necessarily by county commissioners.

“We need to determine how much it would cost (to pay) versus fixing it on our own,” she said. “There are a lot of places that pay because it’s cheaper.”

More than 50 instances of data breaches originating from North Carolina public agencies, including city and county government offices, were reported to the state’s Attorney General between January. 2010 and December 2016, according to information provided to the Charlotte Observer earlier this year in response to a records request.

The data shows most reported data breaches weren't caused by external hacking or ransomware. Fewer than 1 percent of those reported during the 2010 to 2016 time frame were found to be breaches caused by malicious software or hackers.

Most of the reported data breaches from government agencies were instances of stolen laptops, employees mistakenly sharing personal data with unauthorized people and sensitive documents lost in the mail.