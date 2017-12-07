(AP Photo/United States Postal Service) AP
Holiday spirit gets NC man arrested after authorities spot suspicious Christmas card

December 07, 2017 10:15 AM

A North Carolina man’s spirit of giving landed him in jail this week after deputies found a greeting card he mailed to an inmate contained an early Christmas gift of meth.

It was sent to the Davidson County Jail in Lexington, about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte, officials said.

erichull
Eric Hull

The contraband is believed to have been an attempt to raise the spirits of an inmate – who was already in jail on drug charges, media outlets report. The greeting card’s contents were discovered Nov. 29 by jail staff, officials said.

Eric Jim Hull, 27, is accused of mailing the greeting card to inmate Dustin Corey Moore, 34. Both men are from Thomasville and had been roommates, said the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men are roommates once again, with Hull now charged with delivering methamphetamine, reported the Greensboro News & Record. Moore was charged with attempting to possess a controlled substance in jail, and he now has an additional bail of $100,000.

Both men are schedule to appear in Lexington court on Jan. 25.

