This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.

Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom

Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

911 call in NC prison attack: 'Officer down!'

911 call in NC prison attack: 'Officer down!'

Suburban apartments are popping up

Suburban apartments are popping up

The reactions of people receiving these surprise $100 bills are priceless

The reactions of people receiving these surprise $100 bills are priceless

'Are you ... Steve Smith?' Watch the former Panthers WR work a Taco Bell drive-thru

'Are you ... Steve Smith?' Watch the former Panthers WR work a Taco Bell drive-thru

About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom

About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom

Mecklenburg County: Ransomware issues will take days to work through

Mecklenburg County: Ransomware issues will take days to work through

    Escorted by past and current CMPD officers, two families continued their anonymous distribution of $100 bills to people around Charlotte.

Local

Here’s what happens when ‘elves’ armed with stacks of $100 bills hit Charlotte

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

December 07, 2017 12:15 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The last moments of lunch at Oakhurst STEAM Academy Wednesday were interrupted by head custodian Renee Moore’s scream.

“Hallelujah!” she yelled, throwing her arms in the air before hugging a $100 bill to her chest.

Moore was one of dozens of people around Charlotte benefiting from four anonymous volunteers’ Secret Santa project, which is in its 11th year.

Clad in red berets and accompanied by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the volunteer “elves” hand out $100 bills to people they think could use a boost.

Some of the distribution is planned in advance – they stopped at the Veterans Bridge Home, at Charlotte Rescue Mission, at Oakhurst – but the elves and their police escort also pulled over to hand money to people waiting for the bus and walking around their neighborhoods.

The total amount they give out varies, but it’s easily tens of thousands of dollars, said Charles Rappleyea, who was part of the CMPD escort until he retired this year.

All the elves ask is that recipients treat someone else with kindness.

In the cafeteria at Oakhurst, Moore couldn’t stop crying.

She’s moving into a Habitat for Humanity house soon and saving for her down payment. She’s most of the way there, but $100 will certainly help.

The elves gave more $100 bills – all stamped with “Secret Santa” in red – to Oakhurst’s cafeteria staff and several teachers.

“Are you serious?!” asked Meghan Felix, who had welcomed the elves into her first-grade classroom so they could tell the story of Secret Santa. Felix watched all her students receive coloring books from the elves and was shocked to get a gift herself.

The story, acted out by the elves in Oakhurst classrooms and explained more briefly to every recipient, starts in Mississippi in 1971.

A man named Larry Stewart ordered a meal in a diner, knowing he didn’t have enough money to pay for it, the volunteers said.

Someone working in the diner helped Stewart out, giving him $20 and telling him he must have dropped it.

Stewart, who became a successful businessman, never forgot the gift. He started giving out $100 bills around Kansas City, never telling the recipients his real name.

Stewart died several years ago, but the Secret Santa project spread to other cities. The Charlotte elves started giving out money in 2006.

Some people try to run away from the elves’ “reverse muggings” on the roadside, especially when they see the motorcycle cops and flashing blue lights. Some are confused, and some are quick to ask if the elves couldn’t find someone who needs the help more.

Kerry Shine, who was walking on Rozzelles Ferry Road near the Lakewood neighborhood, didn’t hide his emotion. Wiping tears on the white sleeve of his shirt, he told the elves no one had ever done something like this for him before.

The elves say reactions like Shine’s aren’t unusual.

“I think there’s also this mental part of it,” one elf said. “That somebody cared enough about me to give me something, regardless of what it is.”

That’s why the elves want more people to know about their project – even if you can’t afford to give anybody a $100 bill, they say, small acts of kindness matter.

Several people said they’d use the money to buy Christmas gifts.

“Five bikes!” one man said. “I have five grandkids.”

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

