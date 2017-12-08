Charlotte fire officials are investigating why a 4,000-square-foot vacant home in Ballantyne caught fire on Friday. The home is in the 11000 block of Beau Riley Road, off Ardrey Kell Road across from Ardrey Kell High School.
Charlotte fire officials are investigating why a 4,000-square-foot vacant home in Ballantyne caught fire on Friday. The home is in the 11000 block of Beau Riley Road, off Ardrey Kell Road across from Ardrey Kell High School. Charlotte Fire Department
Charlotte fire officials are investigating why a 4,000-square-foot vacant home in Ballantyne caught fire on Friday. The home is in the 11000 block of Beau Riley Road, off Ardrey Kell Road across from Ardrey Kell High School. Charlotte Fire Department

Local

Flames erupt in 4,000-square-foot Ballantyne home

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 04:11 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Charlotte fire officials are investigating why a 4,000-square-foot vacant home in Ballantyne caught fire on Friday.

The home is in the 11000 block of Beau Riley Road, off Ardrey Kell Road across from Ardrey Kell High School.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ballantyne Fire 2
It took a half-hour for 34 Charlotte firefighters to control a blaze in a vacant 4,000-square-foot home in Ballantyne on Friday across from Ardrey Kell High School.
Charlotte Fire Department

“Heavy fire” was showing from the home when firefighters arrived at about 1:15 p.m., according to a Charlotte Fire Department tweet.

It took 34 firefighters about a half hour to control the blaze, the department said. No one was hurt.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte

    While the North Carolina mountains and foothills got measurable snow on Friday Charlotte got a cold rain with an occasional glimpse of snow.

Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte

Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte 0:39

Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte
Season's first snow arrives at North Mecklenburg High 0:39

Season's first snow arrives at North Mecklenburg High
This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why. 1:28

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.

View More Video