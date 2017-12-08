Flames erupt in 4,000-square-foot Ballantyne home

Charlotte fire officials are investigating why a 4,000-square-foot vacant home in Ballantyne caught fire on Friday.
Structure Fire; 11000 block of Beau Riley Rd; house with heavy fire showing; Station 32 area; JGilmore— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 8, 2017
The home is in the 11000 block of Beau Riley Road, off Ardrey Kell Road across from Ardrey Kell High School.
“Heavy fire” was showing from the home when firefighters arrived at about 1:15 p.m., according to a Charlotte Fire Department tweet.
It took 34 firefighters about a half hour to control the blaze, the department said. No one was hurt.
