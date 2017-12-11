Man injured, hospitalized in Matthews house fire early Monday

A man was hospitalized after a massive fire broke out at his home in Matthews on Monday morning.
The fire started around 12:45 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Sam Newell Road and Rice Road. Firefighters with the Mint Hill and Idlewild Fire Departments responded and found the house fully involved in flames.
The man was found inside the home with burn injuries. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
Firefighters believe the man was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire. The fire was not intentionally set, firefighters said.
Never miss a local story.
About 14 firefighters worked to get the flames under control.
It is unclear how the fire started. The man's home was completely destroyed, firefighters said.
Comments