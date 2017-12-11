TAMMY LJUNGBLAD MCT
School closings, delays in place around region because of weather

By WBTV

December 11, 2017 06:04 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Several North Carolina counties have delayed or closed school for students Monday because of the weather.

School officials with Avery County and Mitchell County closed school Monday for students. Teachers can use the day as an optional teacher workday, officials said.

Officials with Caldwell County and Alexander County Schools said both school districts are operating on a two-hour delay.

These other districts have also announced two-hour delays: Burke County, Alexander Christian, Alleghany County, Ashe County, Rutherford County, Wilkes County, Catawba County, Hickory City, Watauga County and McDowell County.

Newton-Conover Schools announced a one-hour delay.

The decisions come with the lingering effects of freezing temperatures and a few areas of remaining ice or snow.

Get more information about closings at WBTV.com.

