Panther Damiere Byrd’s butt cheek touchdown will ‘forever be a thing’

Carolina Panther wide receiver Damiere Byrd made a controversial touchdown with his butt cheek on Sunday and NFL fans can’t stop talking about it.
Some continue to debate if it was legitimate, while others are still coming up with butt jokes.
It’s being called the “butt cheek touchdown,” and if you don’t believe it, do a Twitter search. Byrd is being credited with inventing something that “will forever be a thing,” football fans say.
“His rear end hit inbounds,” referee Craig Wrolstad told the Carolina Panthers after the game. “Just a small part of his rear ends needs to hit inbounds for it to be considered inbounds. The left side of his rear end hit inbounds.”
Cam Newton later exhibited some droll humor about the controversy when he said: “I guess it pays to have little cheeks.”
The headlines have been equally humorous:
“Close butt inspection turns into TD: ‘I’m looking at the cheeks’“ said the New York Post.
“Why refs decided 1 butt cheek was enough for Panthers WR Damiere Byrd's TD catch,” said SB Nation.
“Talk about a cheeky touchdown,’” reported NESN.com.
Here’s what they’re saying on social media.
