Local

The idea of Kaepernick replacing Cam Newton didn’t play well with Panthers fans

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 19, 2017 08:11 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It was mostly fun and games Monday when news spread that rapper Diddy said he wanted to buy the Panthers, but talk that he’d give former NFL player Colin Kaepernick a shot at being quarterback did not amuse fans of Cam Newton.

Though Newton has had his share of publicity bumps, he is arguably the most beloved man in Charlotte, adored as both an athlete and philanthropist devoted to helping kids.

It’s entirely possible Diddy wasn’t serious, considering he also recently posted on Instagram that he was changing his name. That, he later said, was just the booze talking.

Either way, Carolina Panthers fans were not amused, including one who tweeted: “The P in P Diddy stands for Pinhead.”

Here’s some of the things Newton fans tweeted Monday.

  • Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that there are many questions to be answered from the investigation of Carolina Panthers team owner Jerry Richardson and how his image has been tarnished.

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that there are many questions to be answered from the investigation of Carolina Panthers team owner Jerry Richardson and how his image has been tarnished.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

