Empty NC pet shelter posts sad video of one lonely cat nobody wants for Christmas

If there’s one thing sadder than a county shelter full of cats, it’s a shelter that only has one.

That’s was the case at the Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement shelter Wednesday, which posted a video showing a room full of empty cat cages...except for one.

In that cage was an extremely lonely looking cat named Meko. All the other cats in the shelter had been adopted for Christmas, according to the agency.

The tear jerking video, which is only 18 seconds, achieved a Christmas miracle 4,300 views after it was posted.

Meko, who is by now Gaston County’s most famous cat, was adopted shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. That’s about five hours after the first video was posted.

Details of who adopted the cat were not immediately released.

“While we’re thrilled with the fact that we have so few cats at the shelter, our sweet Meko isn’t sure why he’s the only one here,” the shelter said in a Facebook with the video. “He would love to spend his holidays with a new family rather than alone in the shelter.”

News of Meko’s adoption was also made with a video. However, instead of showing the cat sitting forlornly in its cage, it rested next to a sign that said “Adopted!”