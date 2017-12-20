Cam Newton uses his flashy fashion sense to create jerseys for Charlotte hockey team

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton: The team should stay in Charlotte 0:45

Panthers Cam Newton: The team should stay in Charlotte

Pause
You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte 1:29

You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte

AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte 1:38

AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse 0:51

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse

Meet Meko, the only cat left unadopted at NC animal shelter — until this video was posted to Facebook 0:27

Meet Meko, the only cat left unadopted at NC animal shelter — until this video was posted to Facebook

These teens earn $15 an hour at school 1:08

These teens earn $15 an hour at school

Panthers Cam Newton: sometimes it pays to have little butt cheeks and Greg Olsen in the huddle 1:22

Panthers Cam Newton: sometimes it pays to have little butt cheeks and Greg Olsen in the huddle

Observer columnist Scott Fowler on who will buy the Panthers 1:29

Observer columnist Scott Fowler on who will buy the Panthers

Panthers Cam Newton: Everything I have heard are allegations against Richardson 1:44

Panthers Cam Newton: Everything I have heard are allegations against Richardson

Panthers Captain Munnerlyn: Team needs to stay in Charlotte 0:42

Panthers Captain Munnerlyn: Team needs to stay in Charlotte

  • Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked by an inquisitive Sedgefield Middle School student how much he was being paid to come to the school during Newton's annual Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh event on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Newton chose to make it a teaching moment with laughter.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked by an inquisitive Sedgefield Middle School student how much he was being paid to come to the school during Newton's annual Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh event on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Newton chose to make it a teaching moment with laughter. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked by an inquisitive Sedgefield Middle School student how much he was being paid to come to the school during Newton's annual Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh event on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Newton chose to make it a teaching moment with laughter. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Cam Newton uses his flashy fashion sense to create jerseys for Charlotte hockey team

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 20, 2017 03:09 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 21 MINUTES AGO

When Charlotte’s minor league hockey team, the Checkers, takes the ice Thursday against the Hershey Bears, they’ll be wearing jerseys designed by one of the last people you’d expect: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

It could be a first in the nation, as far as a cross promotion between a top NFL athlete and a minor league hockey team, according to Charlotte Checkers officials.

The jerseys also represent one of rarest bits of sports memorabilia to be had in the NFL.

They will be worn only one night, then put up for auction to the highest bidder in attendance. At least one jersey signed by Newton will be auctioned off. The money raised will go to the Cam Newton Foundation’s programs for children. Newton is expected to attend the game with a handful of guests of his foundation. (Each Checkers player will autograph the jersey that player wore in the game.)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was the Checkers’ idea.

camjersey
Cam Newton’s design for Charlotte Checker’s jersey includes Carolina Panthers colors.
Charlotte Checkers

“Like everyone else, we noticed Cam’s unique fashion sense and the general public’s interest in it,” said Checkers Chief Operating Officer Tera Black.

“We were already looking to do a Carolina Football Night … and thought he might be interested in the chance to design his own hockey jersey. We’d never heard of an athlete designing a jersey before, so that and the crossing of the two sports should make it a very unique promotion.”

Newton’s affinity for flashy clothing is well known, including unusual hats, garments with unusual patterns and one-of-a-kind shoes, such as his infamous purple velvet cleats with white ruffles. (The cleats, worn to a pregame practice, were in honor of Prince.)

The Checkers say they took Newton’s fashion reputation into account and were ready for anything.

“We were definitely prepared for the possibility that his design would turn some heads,” Black said. “In the end, we think the result is a one-of-a kind jersey that both his fans and our fans will enjoy.”

Kimberly Beal, director of the Cam Newton Foundation, said Newton loved the idea from the start. He worked with a creative design agency, Go Uncharted, to design the jerseys, offering broad direction and ideas for emblems and language he wanted to include. Multiple options were considered, Beal said.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

“He was very hands-on,” Beal said of Newton’s design work. “It was a big deal for him. He liked the idea of being able to put his stamp on something for a hockey team, which is not at all traditional, like football and basketball jerseys. He really enjoyed it.”

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Want a jersey?

During Thursday night’s game against the Hershey Bears, the entire Checkers team will wear Cam Newton Foundation jerseys that the NFL quarterback helped design. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Tickets are available starting at $18.35. To buy tickets in advance, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Immediately following the game, the jerseys will be sold in a live auction with proceeds benefiting the Cam Newton Foundation. Bidders will be seated in the stands, and one by one Checkers players will come out with the jerseys they just wore during the game. Fans will bid while the player is there waiting, and the player can then pose for a photo and sign the jersey if asked.

Started in 2012, the Cam Newton Foundation serves as Cam’s charitable platform and supports strategic initiatives, programs and events in the Charlotte and Atlanta communities. The CNF operates under the mantra “EVERY 1 MATTERS.” The Foundation platforms are:

  • EVERY 1 LEARNS: Enhancing youth education and academics.
  • EVERY 1 PLAYS: Highlighting the importance of physical fitness, nutrition and health in youth.
  • EVERY 1 GIVES: Fostering holiday outreach and community service.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton: The team should stay in Charlotte 0:45

Panthers Cam Newton: The team should stay in Charlotte

Pause
You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte 1:29

You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte

AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte 1:38

AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse 0:51

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse

Meet Meko, the only cat left unadopted at NC animal shelter — until this video was posted to Facebook 0:27

Meet Meko, the only cat left unadopted at NC animal shelter — until this video was posted to Facebook

These teens earn $15 an hour at school 1:08

These teens earn $15 an hour at school

Panthers Cam Newton: sometimes it pays to have little butt cheeks and Greg Olsen in the huddle 1:22

Panthers Cam Newton: sometimes it pays to have little butt cheeks and Greg Olsen in the huddle

Observer columnist Scott Fowler on who will buy the Panthers 1:29

Observer columnist Scott Fowler on who will buy the Panthers

Panthers Cam Newton: Everything I have heard are allegations against Richardson 1:44

Panthers Cam Newton: Everything I have heard are allegations against Richardson

Panthers Captain Munnerlyn: Team needs to stay in Charlotte 0:42

Panthers Captain Munnerlyn: Team needs to stay in Charlotte

  • You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte

    This month the city council steered nearly $1.7 million to Charlotte B-cycle, making it the only bike-share program to get tax money.

You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte

View More Video