Prison officer shot minister in back and tried to kill him, police say

By Ames Alexander And Gavin Off

December 21, 2017 12:33 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:11 PM

A North Carolina prison officer has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say she shot a minister in the back.

The off-duty officer, Erica Tamika Johnson, is accused of attempting to kill 61-year-old Remus Davis in Richmond County, southeast of Charlotte. According to the arrest warrant, Johnson shot Davis in the back twice and attempted to shoot him in the head “with malice and deliberation.”

Johnson, 34, works as an officer at Lanesboro Correctional Institution, also southeast of Charlotte. She has worked for the prison system since 2008.

She is being held in the Richmond County Detention Center in Rockingham.

The alleged shooting reportedly happened on Dec. 14, according to the arrest warrant requested by the Rockingham Police Department. It’s unclear what prompted the incident.

Davis, a minister, was transported to a hospital in Chapel Hill after the shooting, according to a relative who asked not to be named. He previously worked as a North Carolina prison officer, the relative said.

A Charlotte Observer investigation published earlier this year found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina’s prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it.

The stories also showed that the state’s prisons sometimes hire employees with troubled pasts, failing to take steps that other state use to vet job applicants.

