For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade 1:18

Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Prepare for CLT's busiest travel day 0:58

Prepare for CLT's busiest travel day

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game 0:46

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom 0:54

About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom

  • UFOs: What does the government know?

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has said she believes in giving wider access to government records related to UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has said she believes in giving wider access to government records related to UFOs and extraterrestrial life. The New York Times
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has said she believes in giving wider access to government records related to UFOs and extraterrestrial life. The New York Times

Local

‘UFO footage’ suggests alien craft hovered over eastern NC last week

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 22, 2017 07:58 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 10:59 AM

A self-described UFO investigator has posted video on YouTube that suggests a group of alien aircraft were recently seen hovering over Spring Lake, North Carolina, which is about two and a half hours east of Charlotte.

The video has gotten nearly 70,000 views since being posted Dec. 20 by Blake Cousins, who claims to have spent the past decade investigating UFO sightings.

Cousins, who has his own YouTube channel, identifies the person who captured the video only as Jenn N and says it was taken at 5:23 p.m. in a parking lot last week. The minute-long footage shows five lights that appear to drop from the clouds on the horizon, then four of them begin to fly in formation, as Jenn N keeps asking: “Whoa, what is this? What the hell is that?” The fifth light seemed to disappear.

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade 1:18

Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Prepare for CLT's busiest travel day 0:58

Prepare for CLT's busiest travel day

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game 0:46

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom 0:54

About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom

  • Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

    GIMBAL is the first of three US military videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) approved for public release. The footage shows what was on display in the cockpit for the pilots of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

GIMBAL is the first of three US military videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) approved for public release. The footage shows what was on display in the cockpit for the pilots of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Department of Defense/To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science via Storyful

A publication called the Daily Star in United Kingdom wrote about the mysterious footage Thursday, under the headline: “Woman stunned as FOUR UFOs appear overhead in formation in startling video.” It referred to the alleged aircraft as “a fleet” of UFOs that terrified the witness.

The video was posted not long after The New York Times reported the Defense Department had a secret program that had been investigating unidentified flying objects, run by a military intelligence official based in the Pentagon. The shadowy program dates back to 2007, it was reported.

Reaction to the footage on social media has ranged from belief it was real to jokes that it proves only that aliens might live above a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina.

“I have a theory,” said YouTube commenter Barbara Ryan. “I feel the government is about to confirm ET life because ET is about to reveal itself to Earth. I’ve been thinking this for over a year now and I think I’m right. I myself (have) seen at least a dozen UFOS in my life.﻿”

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade 1:18

Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Prepare for CLT's busiest travel day 0:58

Prepare for CLT's busiest travel day

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game 0:46

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom 0:54

About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom

  • Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

    (Video has no sound) FLIR1 is the second of three US military videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) approved for public release. The footage was captured by a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet present at the 2004 Nimitz incident off the coast of San Diego. Pilot interviews state that the UAP was hovering at 24,000 feet.

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

(Video has no sound) FLIR1 is the second of three US military videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) approved for public release. The footage was captured by a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet present at the 2004 Nimitz incident off the coast of San Diego. Pilot interviews state that the UAP was hovering at 24,000 feet.

Department of Defense/To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science via Storyful

“Start prepping, sharpen those swords, put the boots on its getting closer for war of the worlds,” posted Stevan Bardot.

The dots appeared in the vicinity of Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Bases, which led others to suggest it was nothing more than military craft using special lighting...or parachuting exercises using attached lights.

“Those are the skydivers in NC that dive with molten aluminum flares. There are many other videos of the same thing from North Carolina. The telltale sign is the way they leave a sort of trail and zig-zag around the sky, all-the-while slowly drifting towards the ground,” said one commenter on YouTube.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade 1:18

Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Prepare for CLT's busiest travel day 0:58

Prepare for CLT's busiest travel day

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game 0:46

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom 0:54

About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom

  • For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

    For this Christmas, 9-year-old Madelyn Huffman wanted toys – for kids at Levine Children's Hospital. She directed her request not to the North Pole, but to about 200 of her neighbors, using hand-drawn fliers placed in mailboxes. The neighbors responded, and the fourth-grader at River Gate Elementary collected nearly 100 toys including dolls, mini-cars and games. "I just like kids getting joy,” she said. “At our house, we get a lot of presents, but maybe not a lot of the kids in the hospital do.”

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

