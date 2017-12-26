Teresa King of Fletcher, North Carolina, forgot she had a Powerball ticket purchased four months ago.
Teresa King of Fletcher, North Carolina, forgot she had a Powerball ticket purchased four months ago. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Teresa King of Fletcher, North Carolina, forgot she had a Powerball ticket purchased four months ago. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Local

NC woman forgot she bought a Powerball ticket. She found it four months later.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 26, 2017 12:21 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Powerball ticket purchased in August and forgotten for four months has turned out to be a winner.

Teresa King of Fletcher, which is about two hours west of Charlotte, is now $200,000 richer.

“My husband and I keep the tickets in a little dresser beside our bed,” King said in a statement released by Powerball.com. “We had so much going on, we just forgot about them.”

King remembered the tickets last week, and took them back to the store to check if any were winners.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The clerk told me, ‘I think you just won $200,000,’”' King said. “I told her, ‘No I didn’t!’”

Oh yes, she did.

The ticket was for the Aug. 19 drawing. It beat odds of 1 in 913,129 to win, said Powerball.com.

King learned she won just days before Christmas and claimed it Thursday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $139,002, officials said. King said she didn’t yet know how she would spend the money.

The ticket was purchased at the Citistop gas station on Patton Avenue in Asheville. It matched the numbers on the four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. But because King added the $1 Power Play feature, the prize quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was drawn, said Powerball.com.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

    For this Christmas, 9-year-old Madelyn Huffman wanted toys – for kids at Levine Children's Hospital. She directed her request not to the North Pole, but to about 200 of her neighbors, using hand-drawn fliers placed in mailboxes. The neighbors responded, and the fourth-grader at River Gate Elementary collected nearly 100 toys including dolls, mini-cars and games. "I just like kids getting joy,” she said. “At our house, we get a lot of presents, but maybe not a lot of the kids in the hospital do.”

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids
UNC Charlotte students use 3D printing to give children a grip 2:56

UNC Charlotte students use 3D printing to give children a grip

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

View More Video