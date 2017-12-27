Evangelist Billy Graham of Montreat ranks among the Gallup Poll’s list of most-admired men for a record 61st time.
Charlotte-born man ranks No. 4 on America’s list of most-admired men, poll says

By Bruce Henderson

December 27, 2017 03:28 PM

Evangelist Billy Graham, who is nearing 100 at his Montreat home, ranks among the Gallup Poll’s annual list of most-admired men for a record 61st time.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, now the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, shows up on the most-admired women list.

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor, made her first appearance on the Gallup Poll's list of most-admired women.
Leading the lists, as they have for a decade, were former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Obama, named by 17 percent of the poll’s respondents, edged current President Donald Trump’s 14 percent. It’s unusual for a sitting president not to top the list of men in the world Americans most admire – the incumbent has won 58 of the 71 times Gallup has asked.

Gallup said Trump’s “unpopularity is holding him back” from leading the list. Polls give the president an average 37.5 percent approval score, fivethirtyeight.com reports.

Graham placed fourth behind Obama, Trump and Pope Francis.

Clinton, meanwhile, led the women’s list for the 16th straight year. She won 9 percent of the most-admired responses, followed by former First Lady Michelle Obama. Haley, making the list for the first time, ranked ninth, just behind current First Lady Melania Trump.

