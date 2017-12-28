Panthers fans walk out of 7-Eleven with team-colored recliner. No one noticed.

Never under estimate the audacity of a football fan.
Three people who are apparently big Carolina Panthers fans recently took such a liking to a Panthers-colored promotional recliner that they swiped it from a 7-Eleven as the clerk stood at the counter.
One of the three then came back to the counter while the chair was being loaded and bought a case of beer Bud Light, reported the Lancaster News.
The recliner is part of a Bud NFL promotion, and is upholstered in Panthers blue. It has Bud Light and NFL logos on it.
Never miss a local story.
Photos of the heist were posted on the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and they show a man picking up the chair and carrying it out of the store, while a woman holds the door open for him.
It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the Indian Land 7-Eleven on Charlotte Highway, which is open 24 hours. The sheriff’s office is looking for help identifying the larceny suspects, two of whom can be seen clearly in the photos.
The Lancaster News reports a woman distracted employees at the counter while an accomplice walked to the back of the store and returned carrying the recliner. She held the door open for him as he carried it to a GMC Yukon waiting at the gas pumps and handed it off to another man, who put it in the back of the vehicle, reported the Lancaster News.
The woman then turned back to the counter, paid for a case of Bud Light and then left with the men in the Yukon, it was reported.
Social media commenters have marveled that the trio pulled it off so easily.
“How do you walk out with a chair and no one catches it?” said Dalton Miller.
“They sell chairs at 7-Eleven?” commented Julie Cooper Staub of Richmond, Virginia.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or the Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments