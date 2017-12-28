Panthers coach Ron Rivera has growing fan base for his press conference T-shirts

Carolina Panthers Coach Ron Rivera is a hit on social media for something you’d least expect: His T-shirts.
He wears the shirts during his press conferences, and they range from funny references to Cam Newton’s hats to pointed support for his players’ acts of community service.
The most recent was emblazoned with Cam Newton’s on-field jeer against the Green Bay Packers: “You been watching film huh? That’s cool. Watch this.”
Rivera has also been spotted in a shirt depicting Newton’s wearing a fez hat, and a shirt worn prior to that promoted Panther Greg Olsen for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, given to athletes for acts of charity.
Panthers sports writer Max Henson noted this week that afternoon press conferences “have become ‘T-shirt time’ with Ron Rivera.”
Coach Rivera keeping up with his shirt game— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 27, 2017
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/e1mOerDTVH pic.twitter.com/VCsc144dXK
Yahoo! Sports referred to the latest shirt (the one featuring Newton’s on-field quote) as “epic.”
“Coach Rivera is always creative with T-shirts, but this one might be my favorite thus far,” commented the NFL Network’s Tiffany Blackmon.
Fans media are clamoring to find the shirts. The Panthers tweeted a photo of Rivera in one of the shirts this week and it was liked 5,100 times and retweeted 1,200 times in a day. Dozens of commenters wanted to know where they could buy one.
“I will literally give y’all all the money I have for this shirt,” tweeted Megan Jerrell Newton. “I need to wear this in Atlanta for the (playoff) game!”
“That shirt just oozes awesome!” posted another fan on the Panthers Twitter page.
“Y’all can’t keep tweeting pics of these fire shirts and not selling them,” wrote Hayley Mizelle.
The good news is that the shirts are available. The bad news is that they’re limited editions. The silhouette of Newton in a fez is sold through TeeSpring.com for prices ranging from $21 to $43.99. However, the site suggests Dec. 28 may be the last day its sold.
TeeSpring.com also has a slightly different version of Rivera’s “You been watching film” shirt, which the site named the “Cam Newton’s Statement” shirt. It comes in multiple styles and ranges from $21.99 to $38.99.
The site even explains the significance of the quote, which has been called “one of the most awesome mic’d up moments the NFL has ever had.”
“In the first quarter of the Green Bay-Carolina game, Clay Matthew's thought he had the play sniffed out,” says TeeSpring.com. Cam heard him telling the defense what to look for and said: ‘You've been watching film, Huh? That’s cool, watch this’ and he threw a laser to Christian McCaffery for the touchdown. Carolina went on to win that game, 24-31!”
@Panthers we need a coach Rivera shirt line... set it up where all proceeds go the the charity of his chose... @RiverboatRonHC best presser shirts in the league— Nate Scoles (@PointSixMT) December 27, 2017
Wednesday afternoons have become "t-shirt time" with Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/jwn5bFE5vK— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) December 27, 2017
How do I get a shirt?
To check into Ron Rivera’s shirts, visit teespring.com.
