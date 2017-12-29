Police in Troy, N.Y., say four people were found dead Tuesday in an apartment in New York's capital region. News accounts say all four had been bound and had their throats slit. One of the victims, Shanta Myers, had lived in Charlotte in recent years.
Police in Troy, N.Y., say four people were found dead Tuesday in an apartment in New York's capital region. News accounts say all four had been bound and had their throats slit. One of the victims, Shanta Myers, had lived in Charlotte in recent years. The Albany Times Union via AP Lori Van Buren
Police in Troy, N.Y., say four people were found dead Tuesday in an apartment in New York's capital region. News accounts say all four had been bound and had their throats slit. One of the victims, Shanta Myers, had lived in Charlotte in recent years. The Albany Times Union via AP Lori Van Buren

Local

Woman among four murdered in upstate NY apartment had lived in Charlotte

By Bruce Henderson And Maria David

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

December 29, 2017 01:21 PM

An upstate New York woman who was found with her two children and lover, all bound and dead with their throats slit according to news reports, had lived in Charlotte in recent years, public records show.

A property manager found the bodies of Shanta Myers, 36, her children Jeremiah Myers, 11, and Shanise Myers, 5, and Myers’ partner, Brandi Mells, 22, Tuesday in a basement apartment along the Hudson River in Troy, N.Y.

Police Chief John Tedesco said he has “never seen savagery like this” in his 42 years in law enforcement, the Associated Press reported. No suspect has been publicly identified.

Shanta Myers had lived in several apartments in Charlotte in the 2000s, records show. News accounts quote Facebook posts that say the father of Myers’ children – one son was away from home and survived – lives in Charlotte but do not identify him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Myers’ sister, Shakera Symes, told Spectrum News in Albany that she’s now raising the woman's only remaining son, AP reported. Symes said Myers' older son has been living with her for about two months. She says she last spoke with her sister last week.

The Rev. Jackie Robinson of the African American Pastoral Alliance in Troy said Shanta Myers and her children were much loved and respected in the neighborhood. He said Myers had worked as a bus monitor and her children were active in youth programs.

Children at the youth center where Jeremiah played basketball were distraught and crying over news of the killings, Robinson said, and community members are nervous because the killer remains at large.

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

    Stephanie Munoz describes the conditions and actions taken by Officers Corey Helm and Dylan Cole in rescuing her, her son, her sister, and her sister's two children in the early morning the day after Christmas.

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers
Homeless line up at Urban Ministry Center to escape the cold 1:26

Homeless line up at Urban Ministry Center to escape the cold
CMS student talks about why she chose virtual high school 1:39

CMS student talks about why she chose virtual high school

View More Video