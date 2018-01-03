Local

Warming up your car makes you a target for theft. Is it also illegal?

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

January 03, 2018 06:19 PM

While it’s tempting to turn on your car’s heat and go back inside as it warms up on cold mornings like these, police have long warned that it’s unwise. You’re making things too easy if thieves find your key in the ignition.

You might also be breaking the law.

Charlotte’s city code prohibits leaving a vehicle with its engine running on any street or alleyway and in many private parking lots.

So unless you park your car in a private driveway, there’s a good chance warming it up unattended is illegal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The penalty is a citation, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesman Rob Tufano said police hold periodic campaigns to enforce the ordinance.

Fifty-six cars have been stolen between Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Tufano said, though he wasn’t sure how many of those had their keys in the ignition. It’s a slight increase compared to the same period last year.

“Everybody wants to get into a toasty car in the morning,” Tufano said. “What’s worse than getting into a cold car is walking out to your driveway and having no car.”

The ordinance covers private parking lots “to which the general public is invited and at which there is no attendant.” Police said that the ordinance applies to apartment complex lots.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

    Days-long frigid temperatures have frozen fountains across Charlotte.

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 1:11

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:57

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help 0:56

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

View More Video