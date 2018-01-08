The Times-Picayune writes blistering headline about Panthers after loss Sunday.
The Times-Picayune writes blistering headline about Panthers after loss Sunday. Twitter screenshot
The Times-Picayune writes blistering headline about Panthers after loss Sunday. Twitter screenshot

Local

New Orleans front page ‘savages’ Carolina Panthers, fuels fan animosity

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 08, 2018 01:04 PM

A headline in Monday’s New Orleans Times-Picayune is being credited with rubbing salt in the wounds of Carolina Panthers fans after Sunday’s loss in the playoffs.

“The Carolina Panthers already have a new owner: The New Orleans Saints” says the front page, referencing Jerry Richardson’s decision to sell his controlling interest in the team.

“Way to kick a Panther when its down,” noted writer Dan O’Shea in a Monday story posted on the global sports site 12.Up.com. “The win might be so sweet because it was the first playoff victory since 2013, or because it was over a hated division rival...After looking at the front page of The Times-Picayune, it’s safe to say it's the latter.”

The Sporting News accused New Orleans media of “trolling” the Panthers after the loss.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“If getting kicked out of the playoffs wasn't bad enough for the Panthers...the (New Orleans) Times-Picayune newspaper decided to pour a ton of salt into the wound with its front-page headline treatment,” wrote The Sporting News.

USA Today weighed in, too, writing “New Orleans newspaper burns Panthers with savage headline.”

“As if Panthers fans hadn’t already been burnt enough...they had to wake up to this brutal headline,” wrote USA Today’s Steven Ruiz.

Social media seemed unanimous in calling out the headline as “cold blooded” and “petty,” with Panthers fans striking back.

“I guess when you cover a team with a classless coach, classless players, classless fan base, you might as well be classless too,” tweeted Tommy from North Carolina.

“Hapless?” posted Migo Brady. “They (the Panthers) came within 5 points and 40 yards of winning, though. Lol. Not like it was a blowout.”

O’Shea concluded his 12.Up.com story with an observation that New Orleans may have set itself up for some bad karma in an upcoming playoff game.

“Let’s hope New Orleans comes out with the same firepower against the Vikings, who steamrolled them back in Week 2. Otherwise, we could see a very similar headline in Minnesota,” he wrote.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off

    Fans cheer passing Panthers buses during the Unknown Brewery Panthers send off tradition Saturday afternoon at Unknown Brewery along south Mint Street, as the Panthers depart for New Orleans for Sunday's playoff game. The tradition happened this year when a beer was being released and a lot of people were at the brewery. They got word the buses were coming by and sent everyone outside to wave. Ron Rivera loved it enough to send them an email, telling them how great he thought it was. So the tradition was born. Patrons now send the Panthers off as they drive to away games.

Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off

Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off 0:51

Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off
Icy morning commute on Randolph Road 0:29

Icy morning commute on Randolph Road
Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:57

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

View More Video