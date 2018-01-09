I-485 traffic backed up due to grass fire and multi-vehicle crash near Mint Hill

Interstate 485 near Mint Hill has reopened after being closed for a multi-vehicle accident linked to a grass fire near the road.
It reopened about 2 p.m., according to a tweet from Meck Fire Feed.
The fire was first reported about 1:45 p.m. off Interstate 485 near Highway 218. A few minutes later, a multi-vehicle accident happened nearby, closing Interstate 485 between Lawyers Road and Highway 218.
The Matthews Fire Department reported it was assisting Mint Hill Fire with “a very large brush fire near Allen Black and 485.” Numerous crews were on the interstate at the time and motorists were advised to use extreme caution in the area due to limited visibility and lots of vehicles in the area.
UPDATE: HIGHWAY IS BACK OPEN— Meck Fire Feed (@charncfirefeed) January 9, 2018
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
