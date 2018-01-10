Is Cameron Jordan making things weird with Cam Newton?
Local

Saints Cam Jordan is 'weirdly obsessed' with Panthers Cam Newton, social media says.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 10, 2018 12:25 PM

What’s the deal with Saints defensive end Cam Jordan and Carolina Panther Cam Newton?

Sports fans are starting to wonder, as evidence grows, if Jordan is obsessed with talking about Newton after Sunday’s playoff game. Questions were raised Monday after news spread that Jordan sent a bottle of wine to Bank of America Stadium, to congratulate Newton on losing the game.

Jordan and Newton have exchanged trash talk for years on the field, reports NOLA.com, but this season, it extended into interviews. After a game earlier this season, Jordan made jokes about Newton's fashion choices, noting he wore a “grandma hat” and a “Coachella onesie.” He also referenced high heels, reported NOLA.com.

Newton responded coolly in a press conference: “I didn't know he was a fan of my dress code,” he told reporters. “Obviously, he's been paying attention...That's flattering to me. If he sends me his address, I’ll send him some sauce. I’ve seen the way he dresses, too.”

The sports media found the gift of wine funny. However, social media thinks it’s getting a little strange.

“He’s got some...obsession with Newton and it’s scary,” tweeted Kenn.

“I feel like maybe Cam messed with Cam Jordan‘s girl or something,” tweeted Queen Sugar.

“He (Jordan) has a secret crush on him!” tweeted Lauri Stewart.

Cam Jordan always for some reason hates Cam Newton and he took (it) way too personal now. If I’m Cam Newton I’d be ready to fight...” tweeted NickTheSlick.

Here’s what others are saying on Twitter.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

