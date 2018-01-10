Saints Cam Jordan is ‘weirdly obsessed’ with Panthers Cam Newton, social media says.

What’s the deal with Saints defensive end Cam Jordan and Carolina Panther Cam Newton?
Sports fans are starting to wonder, as evidence grows, if Jordan is obsessed with talking about Newton after Sunday’s playoff game. Questions were raised Monday after news spread that Jordan sent a bottle of wine to Bank of America Stadium, to congratulate Newton on losing the game.
Jordan and Newton have exchanged trash talk for years on the field, reports NOLA.com, but this season, it extended into interviews. After a game earlier this season, Jordan made jokes about Newton's fashion choices, noting he wore a “grandma hat” and a “Coachella onesie.” He also referenced high heels, reported NOLA.com.
Newton responded coolly in a press conference: “I didn't know he was a fan of my dress code,” he told reporters. “Obviously, he's been paying attention...That's flattering to me. If he sends me his address, I’ll send him some sauce. I’ve seen the way he dresses, too.”
Never miss a local story.
The sports media found the gift of wine funny. However, social media thinks it’s getting a little strange.
“He’s got some...obsession with Newton and it’s scary,” tweeted Kenn.
“I feel like maybe Cam messed with Cam Jordan‘s girl or something,” tweeted Queen Sugar.
“He (Jordan) has a secret crush on him!” tweeted Lauri Stewart.
“Cam Jordan always for some reason hates Cam Newton and he took (it) way too personal now. If I’m Cam Newton I’d be ready to fight...” tweeted NickTheSlick.
Here’s what others are saying on Twitter.
Cam Jordan has the biggest crush on Cam Newton.— Brett Austin (@XCarolinaKid13X) January 8, 2018
Cam Jordan is so obssessed with Cam Newton. It's so weird.— Ëvän (@ThatPanthersGuy) January 8, 2018
Cameron Jordan trolls Cam Newton with thank you gift https://t.co/hdqbrBqlJP pic.twitter.com/6nOBl1xFY6— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 8, 2018
Cameron Jordan on Cam Newton: "You beat the Carolina Panthers three times in a year, I’m gonna have to send this guy a wine bottle. I appreciate him for being that good ol’ quarterback. ... So, I’m going to send him some sauce."— Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) January 8, 2018
Lmao man Cam Jordan the pettiest player in the league pic.twitter.com/D3FoL1BZov— Eric Ray (@EricRayweather) January 8, 2018
I am just thankful that my @Panthers players are classy and not spewing ugliness. Cam Jordan needs an etiquette class.— Christina (@Chrisag1336) January 8, 2018
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments