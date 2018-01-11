Some of Lameek Singleton’s mugshots.
A man already sitting in jail connected to one of Charlotte’s summer murders

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 11, 2018 08:46 AM

A second man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with one of Charlotte’s deadly August shootings.

Lameek Singleton, 21, was arrested by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and charged murder in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Kyyri De Ji Marquis Doggette on Aug. 8.

The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m., in the 6700 block of E. Independence Boulevard. On arrival, officers said they found Doggette inside a vehicle, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the city’s 55th homicide of 2017.

In November, 23-year-old Andre Earl Brooks was charged with murder in the same case. He was also charged with shooting into an occupied property inflicting serious injury and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Brooks has been arrested 12 times in Mecklenburg County over the past two years, including multiple charges of possessing illegal firearms, multiple charges of assaults on females and multiple charges of drug possession. He has been found guilty of felony possession of marijuana, assault on a female, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor larceny.

On Thursday, police said Singleton was already in the Mecklenburg County Jail for unrelated charges when officers connected him to the killing.

Charlotte TV station WSOC said the shooting followed an argument, and the victim may have known the shooter.

