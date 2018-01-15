Charlotte speakers say King’s legacy is built through education and critical thinking

More Videos 3:06 Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pause 3:11 FBI beefs up investigation into long-running mystery of missing NC girl 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:05 Hornets Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford 2:30 Ghostwriter of Waller book: "Baptized into a life of thuggery" 0:19 First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 3:33 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Charlotteans celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an assortment of activities at the Harvey B. Gantt Center and the Levine Museum of the New South. The day gave parents, educators and Freedom Marchers the opportunity to share their perspectives and memories of struggle and the need to continue fighting for equality. Charlotteans celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an assortment of activities at the Harvey B. Gantt Center and the Levine Museum of the New South. The day gave parents, educators and Freedom Marchers the opportunity to share their perspectives and memories of struggle and the need to continue fighting for equality. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

