Four law enforcement officers shot overnight in York County.

Three York County deputies and one York city police officer were shot over night in York County. The condition of the officers were not clear early Tuesday, but a spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for its prayers.
The suspect in the shooting is Christian Thomas McCall, 47, and he was himself shot. He is in custody and his condition was not released early Tuesday.
A spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office said the shootings occurred as the result of a domestic call to a home at 3042 Farrier Lane, outside of the town of York, at 1010 p.m. Monday.
Deputies arrived to find McCall had left the scene and a search began, with the help of dogs.
The first officer to be shot was with the K-9 team, said a spokesman, shortly after 1 a.m. That officer was taken to Carolina Medical Center for treatment by patrol car, officials said.
The search for McCall then expanded and that’s when three additional officers were shot, officials said. That happened not far from the home, at about 3:30 a.m. Two of the officers were taken to Carolinas Medical Center by helicopter and the third was transported by vehicle, officials said.
At that point, a reverse 911 call was issued, warning residents of the area to stay in their homes, officials said.
McCall was taken into custody but was shot in the process.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
