When could snow start in Charlotte? (A winter weather advisory is already in effect.)

Mecklenburg County could see snow over night into early Wednesday, says the National Weather Service. Close to an inch is possible in the Mecklenburg County area, and road problems are considered likely during the morning commute, say forecasters.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory about a fast moving cold front that is expected to approach from the west Tuesday and move across the region tonight.
There will be a chance of rain before 1 a.m. (a 70 percent chance), then a rain and snow mixture between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. After that, It will be mostly snow. That means the Wednesday morning commute may see roadway troubles. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent early Wednesday.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools officials said early Tuesday that they were evaluating the situation and had not made a decision on whether classes would be impacted Wednesday morning.
“District leadership will collaborate with county emergency officials as well as CDOT to determine the best decision to open schools on-time, delay or close schools,” said a Facebook post from CMS. “The district will alert families, students and staff using our normal communications channels.”
The National Weather Service says the snow is associated with a band of light precipitation that will introduce colder temperatures to the region. Those temperatures may allow the snow to stick to untreated roads, resulting in numerous travel problems on untreated roads early Wednesday, officials said.
The snow should end by noon Wednesday, when the high will be near 32. The low Wednesday night will be 20, with winds between 6 and 10 mph.
Any melting snow Wednesday afternoon will refreeze Wednesday night as we dip into the teens, so be prepared for icy road conditions Thursday morning.
Highs will be in the 60s closer to the weekend.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
