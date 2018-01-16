When could snow start in Charlotte? (A winter weather advisory is already in effect.)

More Videos

3 deputies, 1 officer shot during York County manhunt 5:36

3 deputies, 1 officer shot during York County manhunt

Pause
Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3:06

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 2:09

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 1:11

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood 0:38

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:31

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

  • Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

    The difference between all-season tires, snow tires and all-terrain tires is explained by Bill Coleman, owner of Tim's Tire Center in Olathe. And he cautions that none are going to be much help in ice.

The difference between all-season tires, snow tires and all-terrain tires is explained by Bill Coleman, owner of Tim's Tire Center in Olathe. And he cautions that none are going to be much help in ice. Keith Myers/Kansas City Star
The difference between all-season tires, snow tires and all-terrain tires is explained by Bill Coleman, owner of Tim's Tire Center in Olathe. And he cautions that none are going to be much help in ice. Keith Myers/Kansas City Star

Local

When could snow start in Charlotte? (A winter weather advisory is already in effect.)

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 16, 2018 06:52 AM

Mecklenburg County could see snow over night into early Wednesday, says the National Weather Service. Close to an inch is possible in the Mecklenburg County area, and road problems are considered likely during the morning commute, say forecasters.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory about a fast moving cold front that is expected to approach from the west Tuesday and move across the region tonight.

More Videos

3 deputies, 1 officer shot during York County manhunt 5:36

3 deputies, 1 officer shot during York County manhunt

Pause
Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3:06

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 2:09

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 1:11

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood 0:38

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:31

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

  • Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

    A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect.

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect.

Meta Viers McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There will be a chance of rain before 1 a.m. (a 70 percent chance), then a rain and snow mixture between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. After that, It will be mostly snow. That means the Wednesday morning commute may see roadway troubles. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent early Wednesday.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools officials said early Tuesday that they were evaluating the situation and had not made a decision on whether classes would be impacted Wednesday morning.

“District leadership will collaborate with county emergency officials as well as CDOT to determine the best decision to open schools on-time, delay or close schools,” said a Facebook post from CMS. “The district will alert families, students and staff using our normal communications channels.”

The National Weather Service says the snow is associated with a band of light precipitation that will introduce colder temperatures to the region. Those temperatures may allow the snow to stick to untreated roads, resulting in numerous travel problems on untreated roads early Wednesday, officials said.

More Videos

3 deputies, 1 officer shot during York County manhunt 5:36

3 deputies, 1 officer shot during York County manhunt

Pause
Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3:06

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 2:09

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 1:11

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood 0:38

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:31

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

  • How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

    A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle, about 200 miles east of Charlotte.

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle, about 200 miles east of Charlotte.

Shallotte River Swamp Park

The snow should end by noon Wednesday, when the high will be near 32. The low Wednesday night will be 20, with winds between 6 and 10 mph.

Any melting snow Wednesday afternoon will refreeze Wednesday night as we dip into the teens, so be prepared for icy road conditions Thursday morning.

Highs will be in the 60s closer to the weekend.

More Videos

3 deputies, 1 officer shot during York County manhunt 5:36

3 deputies, 1 officer shot during York County manhunt

Pause
Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3:06

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 2:09

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 1:11

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood 0:38

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:31

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

  • Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

    Days-long frigid temperatures have frozen fountains across Charlotte.

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

Days-long frigid temperatures have frozen fountains across Charlotte.

John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

3 deputies, 1 officer shot during York County manhunt 5:36

3 deputies, 1 officer shot during York County manhunt

Pause
Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3:06

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 2:09

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 1:11

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood 0:38

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:31

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

  • Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Charlotteans celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an assortment of activities at the Harvey B. Gantt Center and the Levine Museum of the New South. The day gave parents, educators and Freedom Marchers the opportunity to share their perspectives and memories of struggle and the need to continue fighting for equality.

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

View More Video