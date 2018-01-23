A 2004 photo of the “world's largest chest of drawers," a landmark in downtown High Point that stands 3 and a half stories tall. It was built in 1926 to draw attention to High Point as the home furnishings capitol of the world.
A 2004 photo of the “world's largest chest of drawers," a landmark in downtown High Point that stands 3 and a half stories tall. It was built in 1926 to draw attention to High Point as the home furnishings capitol of the world. Gina Ferazzi Los Angeles Times
‘World’s largest chest of drawers’ is for sale in High Point. Dirty socks included.

By Mark Price

January 23, 2018 06:00 PM

One of North Carolina’s oddest roadside attractions is on the market in High Point: “The World’s largest freestanding chest of drawers.”

It’s three and a half stories high.

Once known as “the Bureau of Information,” the 32-foot-tall remake of a 19th century dresser was built as a tribute to High Point’s furniture and hosiery industries.

It’s actually a well-disguised office building and you can own it for $235,000. The broker, Carol Milligan, also owns the building with her husband, Mark. The price includes office space behind the drawers and two additional lots.

“Own the World’s Largest Chest of Drawers!” says Milligan’s ad on AllenTate.com. “A High Point City icon...Great investment opportunity.”

It has an all new metal roof, and new heating and air conditioning systems, in case you’re afraid things might get too hot (or cold) in your drawers.

The chest, at 508 N. Hamilton St., comes in at No. 5 on one listing of “Ten of the World’s Biggest Roadside Attractions.” It’s also listed among the nation’s best roadside by RoadsideAmerica.com, which says the chest was built in the 1920s by the High Point Chamber of Commerce. Two gigantic socks dangle from a drawer, symbolizing the city’s hosiery industry. The socks are 6-feet tall, according to UNC’s DocSouth website.

A one-story office is in the chest, and a 2,382-square-foot brick structure sits at the back. The site has been used over the years as a showroom, meeting place, party venue and for storage, according to an article in the Triad Business Journal. The Milligans have rented it for gatherings and storage for Mark, who is involved in remodeling homes, and their son has used it to give guitar lessons, it was reported.

What will become of the chest is anybody’s guess, but Milligan has told media outlets that one potential buyer spoke of opening a coffee shop, while another wanted to live there.

The couple bought the site in 2015 for $90,000, reports the Triad Business Journal, and Mark Milligan had hoped to put metal storage buildings on the adjacent lots. That plan fell through, however, and so they put it up for sale, media outlets report.

News that the chest is for sale has entertained the internet for days, including every possible “giant lingerie” joke.

“Can I go inside it? Open a drawer and take a nap on a giant sock?” asked someone named Blaze Curry.

“Do you have fetishes for feet and gigantism? Boy, do I have the home for you!” posted another commenter.

“So which floor are the dirty mags at? Sorry, couldn’t resist,” asked a commenter on the website BoingBoing.net.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

