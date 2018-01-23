Autopsy reveals identity of man found in burning Lincoln County car

An autopsy on Tuesday revealed the identity of a man found in a burning car north of Lincolnton over the weekend.
Jimmy Wayne Brooks, 52, lived near where the car was found, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. He was identified after an autopsy at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, sheriff’s investigators said. The State Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln County Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting sheriff’s detectives in the case.
The Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of the fire around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters from the nearby North 321 Fire Department doused the flames and then noticed the remains of a body.
The 1999 Pontiac Grand AM GT was in a vacant lot in the 2600 block of High Knoll Road. Brooks lived on nearby Campbell Lane.
