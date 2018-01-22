Crime

Lincoln firefighters find body in burning car, but the victim’s name is a mystery

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

January 22, 2018 05:27 PM

Firefighters found the remains of a human body in a burning car north of Lincolnton over the weekend.

Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators said they were unable to identify the victim. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, investigators said.

The Lincoln County Communications Center got a report around 2:30 a.m. Sunday about the fire from a resident on Campbell Lane, near U.S. 321 Business and the North 321 Volunteer Fire Department.

North 321 firefighters were dispatched and found the remains after dousing the fire, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The car was in a vacant lot in the 2600 block of High Knoll Road.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln County Fire Marshal’s Office were called in to assist sheriff’s detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202.

