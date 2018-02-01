Two people died in a southeast Charlotte house fire early Thursday.
Two people and their dog died in southeast Charlotte house fire early Thursday

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

February 01, 2018 05:53 AM

Two people died in a house fire early Thursday on Wingfield Lane in the Marlwood community of southeast Charlotte. A dog also died in the fire, media outlets have reported.

The fire was first reported at 8315 Wingfield Lane about 1 a.m. It took 40 minutes to bring under control with the help of 50 firefighters. The home was largely destroyed.

Fire crews tried desperately to save the two people inside, but one victim died at the scene and the other died at the hospital, reported WSOC. Investigators believe only two people were in the home.

Names of the victims were not yet release early Thursday.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire after a neighbor spotted the flames and called 911, reported WSOC.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

