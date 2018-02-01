Passenger restrained with duct tape and zip ties after storming cockpit, FBI says

A passenger was charged Thursday after federal authorities said she attacked three crew members aboard an American Airlines flight as it approached Charlotte’s airport.
The FBI charged Charlene Sarieann Harriott, 36, with interfering with a flight crew member and attendants during a flight Wednesday morning from Dallas/ Fort Worth to Charlotte.
Harriott was seated at the rear of Flight 1033 as it prepared to land at Charlotte’s airport, according to a criminal complaint. Flight attendants had taken seats when Harriott ran from the last row and toward the cockpit.
Never miss a local story.
The attendants first ordered her to stop, then gave chase – just as the flight was touching down.
They eventually restrained her with duct tape and zip ties in the first-class section as the plane landed, it says, but Harriott “became more aggressive and physically violent toward the flight crew.”
She bit one attendant on the right forearm, puncturing the skin and causing bleeding, according to the complaint, hit a second attendant in the right forearm and kicked a third attendant in the leg and abdomen. All three went to American Airlines’ onsite medical clinic for treatment.
An arrest warrant was sealed, but court documents say Harriott was scheduled for an initial appearance before a federal magistrate on Thursday afternoon. She was being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail on three counts of assault and battery.
A federal judge on Thursday ordered that Harriott remain in custody until her detention hearing next week.
Maria David contributed to this report.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
Comments