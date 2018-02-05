One man sexually assaults 2 women in same day, including one at UNC Charlotte

Two women were sexually assaulted in Charlotte’s University City area on Sunday, and police believe it was the same guy.
The first of the attacks happened about 8 a.m. on the campus of UNC Charlotte, officials say.
In that case a 20-year-old woman was assaulted by a man who ran at her then grabbed her buttocks and breasts. The attack occurred inside a residence hall on Darryl McCall Circle, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The victim told campus police that the man got inside her residence hall in Greek Village and made a “lewd comment.” He attacked her, then fled, WBTV reported.
The second incident occurred at 4 p.m., when a woman in her 40’s was assaulted in the parking garage of the University Crossing Apartment Complex in the 8900 block of University City Blvd. The man approached the victim and sexually assaulted her by grabbing her buttocks and breasts. The suspect then fled the scene, said a statement from Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Never miss a local story.
In response to the incident, CMPD’s University City Division officers will be increasing patrols in the apartment complexes near the campus.
Police described the suspect as a black male in his 20s, about 5-foot-9 inches tall, thin build, a medium complexion, according to police. The university released an alert to students Sunday and said the man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black shoes and a knit beanie, reported WBTV.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments