Kids in psych center say staff sexually, physically abused them. Why didn’t officials listen?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:12 Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting Pause 2:12 Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 1:33 After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom 1:23 Olympic High’s career paths have won acclaim. But CMS leader says that’s not enough 1:45 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program 2:30 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program 1:47 Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed' 1:31 Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene 3:22 Former sharecroppers bought the home near property they once picked cotton from 1:23 Google Fiber held a 'Pup' Rally ahead of the Puppy Bowl. Here's what it looked like. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Questions surround a Charlotte, NC psychiatric hospital overseen by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and whether it is properly treating and supervising children. WBTV

Questions surround a Charlotte, NC psychiatric hospital overseen by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and whether it is properly treating and supervising children. WBTV