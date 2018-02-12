More Videos

Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at The Peaceful Dragon 1:51

Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at The Peaceful Dragon

Pause
Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom 1:33

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom

Olympic High’s career paths have won acclaim. But CMS leader says that’s not enough 1:23

Olympic High’s career paths have won acclaim. But CMS leader says that’s not enough

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program 1:45

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program 2:30

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program

Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed' 1:47

Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed'

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene 1:31

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene

Former sharecroppers bought the home near property they once picked cotton from 3:22

Former sharecroppers bought the home near property they once picked cotton from

Two groups bear the brunt of the killings. Young Black men and domestic violence victims are murdered at the highest rate. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Two groups bear the brunt of the killings. Young Black men and domestic violence victims are murdered at the highest rate. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Charlotte added to list of ‘deadliest U.S. cities.’ See where it ranked.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

February 12, 2018 06:59 AM

Charlotte’s homicide rate just won it a place among the nation’s deadliest cities.

CBS News compiled the list, using data from a violent crime survey by the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

More Videos

Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at The Peaceful Dragon 1:51

Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at The Peaceful Dragon

Pause
Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom 1:33

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom

Olympic High’s career paths have won acclaim. But CMS leader says that’s not enough 1:23

Olympic High’s career paths have won acclaim. But CMS leader says that’s not enough

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program 1:45

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program 2:30

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program

Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed' 1:47

Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed'

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene 1:31

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene

Former sharecroppers bought the home near property they once picked cotton from 3:22

Former sharecroppers bought the home near property they once picked cotton from

A time lapse tour of Charlotte locations. John D. Simmonsjsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the 61 metro areas included, Charlotte-Mecklenburg fell in the Top 30, tied at No. 28 with Houston, Texas, and Dekalb County near Atlanta.

All three metro areas have a murder rate of 5.6 per 100,000, according to statistics from the first half of 2017. The rates were calculated per 100,000 residents, based on the most recent population data for each city.

The top 10 areas, in descending order: Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Chicago, Memphis, Kansas City (Kansas), Cleveland, Detroit, New Orleans, Baltimore, and St. Louis, which had a rate of 29.1 per 100,000 people.

More people were killed in Charlotte in 2017 than any year since 1995. There were 87 homicides last year, compared with 69 in 2016 – that's a 26 percent rise.

In fact, 2017 was the city's seventh deadliest year. It was the first time so many lives have been lost since the crack cocaine epidemic of the early to mid 1990s, which largely accounted for Charlotte's highest homicide rates since record-keeping began in earnest in the 1970s.

The 2017 homicide victims have a median age of 29. Nearly 60 percent were black men. Nearly three-quarters were killed with a gun. And Charlotte's deadliest days were June 20 and Dec. 9, when three people were killed on the same day.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at The Peaceful Dragon 1:51

Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at The Peaceful Dragon

Pause
Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom 1:33

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom

Olympic High’s career paths have won acclaim. But CMS leader says that’s not enough 1:23

Olympic High’s career paths have won acclaim. But CMS leader says that’s not enough

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program 1:45

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program 2:30

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program

Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed' 1:47

Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed'

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene 1:31

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene

Former sharecroppers bought the home near property they once picked cotton from 3:22

Former sharecroppers bought the home near property they once picked cotton from

Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at The Peaceful Dragon

View More Video