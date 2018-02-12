Charlotte added to list of ‘deadliest U.S. cities.’ See where it ranked.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:51 Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at The Peaceful Dragon Pause 2:12 Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12 Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 1:33 After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom 1:23 Olympic High’s career paths have won acclaim. But CMS leader says that’s not enough 1:45 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program 2:30 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program 1:47 Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed' 1:31 Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene 3:22 Former sharecroppers bought the home near property they once picked cotton from Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Two groups bear the brunt of the killings. Young Black men and domestic violence victims are murdered at the highest rate. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Two groups bear the brunt of the killings. Young Black men and domestic violence victims are murdered at the highest rate. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com