Feds, CMPD arrest 45 in ‘coordinated takedown’ across Charlotte

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:50 Mother explains why she pulled knife on son's bullies Pause 1:29 ‘Rest easy,’ police chief tells Charlotte after feds help with dozens of arrests 1:32 She called 911 after being shot in the head 1:08 Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor 1:51 Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at The Peaceful Dragon 2:12 Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12 Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 1:33 After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom 1:23 Olympic High’s career paths have won acclaim. But CMS leader says that’s not enough 1:45 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

CMPD and ATF arrested 45 people Monday and Tuesday as an 8-month investigation into Charlotte’s illegal drug and gun trade came to an end. jwester@charlotteobserver.com

CMPD and ATF arrested 45 people Monday and Tuesday as an 8-month investigation into Charlotte’s illegal drug and gun trade came to an end. jwester@charlotteobserver.com