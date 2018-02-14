A lost goldfish was found alive a man’s backyard in Plaza Midwood. It apparently belonged to his neighbor’s pond.
Live goldfish mysteriously shows up in Plaza Midwood – at couple’s backdoor.

By LaVendrick Smith

February 14, 2018 10:35 AM

Listings for lost animals are usually for dogs and cats, maybe a reptile or two. But a couple in Charlotte has learned even the most unexpected pets can go missing.

Dan McCorkle was in his backyard in Plaza Midwood on Monday, when he discovered a 7-inch goldfish lying on concrete near his home’s backdoor.

Then, to McCorkle’s surprise, the fish opened its mouth.

“I had the ‘it’s alive’ moment,” McCorkle, a Democratic consultant from Charlotte, wrote on Facebook, explaining that he acted quickly to put the animal in a kiddie pool to let it swim.

McCorkle and his partner, Jane Whitley, were then tasked with finding the fish’s owner.

“Is anyone in the neighborhood missing a fish?” Whitley, Mecklenburg Democratic chair, asked on social media.

They posted a notice for the lost fish on the NextDoor app, and were led to their neighbor Deborah Triplett, a Charlotte artist.

Triplett, coincidentally, was missing a fish from the pond in her yard.

“I looked at their address and I thought, my goodness, maybe it’s one of my fish,” Triplett told TV station Fox 46.

McCorkle was able to release the fish back into the pond, but it’s a mystery how the koi made it to his backyard. He and Whitley have a theory, however.

The nearest creek is a quarter mile away from their home, he wrote. They think the fish fell out of the sky and into their backyard, possibly by a large bird of prey that caught the fish and lost its grip midflight.

“My guess, Owl or Hawk scooped it,” McCorkle wrote.

