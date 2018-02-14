Live goldfish mysteriously shows up in Plaza Midwood – at couple’s backdoor.

Listings for lost animals are usually for dogs and cats, maybe a reptile or two. But a couple in Charlotte has learned even the most unexpected pets can go missing.
Dan McCorkle was in his backyard in Plaza Midwood on Monday, when he discovered a 7-inch goldfish lying on concrete near his home’s backdoor.
Then, to McCorkle’s surprise, the fish opened its mouth.
“I had the ‘it’s alive’ moment,” McCorkle, a Democratic consultant from Charlotte, wrote on Facebook, explaining that he acted quickly to put the animal in a kiddie pool to let it swim.
McCorkle and his partner, Jane Whitley, were then tasked with finding the fish’s owner.
“Is anyone in the neighborhood missing a fish?” Whitley, Mecklenburg Democratic chair, asked on social media.
They posted a notice for the lost fish on the NextDoor app, and were led to their neighbor Deborah Triplett, a Charlotte artist.
Triplett, coincidentally, was missing a fish from the pond in her yard.
“I looked at their address and I thought, my goodness, maybe it’s one of my fish,” Triplett told TV station Fox 46.
McCorkle was able to release the fish back into the pond, but it’s a mystery how the koi made it to his backyard. He and Whitley have a theory, however.
The nearest creek is a quarter mile away from their home, he wrote. They think the fish fell out of the sky and into their backyard, possibly by a large bird of prey that caught the fish and lost its grip midflight.
“My guess, Owl or Hawk scooped it,” McCorkle wrote.
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
