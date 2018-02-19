SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:17 Sneaky NC dad puts mounted raccoon in pantry. Daughter’s reaction a YouTube hit. Pause 2:00 Could you have spelled "stramineous"? 1:52 Here's what Saundra Adams has to say about the chance of Rae Carruth raising Chancellor Adams. 2:04 New NC prisons chief's ideas on reform 0:22 At least one dead in Little Rock crash 2:22 Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte 2:31 NFL great Reggie White's home is for sale. This is what it looks like. 3:10 "I'm an emotional photographer": Sonia Handelman Meyer 1:52 New Cardinal CEO aims to restore trust 1:48 Sonia Handelman Meyer and the Photo League Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A retired Raleigh Police Lieutenant has become a hit on social media for scaring the dickens out of his teenaged daughter with a mounted raccoon. Kevin Carswell, 48, posted a video of the prank on Jan. 29, and it has since become a hit with British and Chinese media. Courtesy of Kevin Carswell www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvGo-wOs6tY

A retired Raleigh Police Lieutenant has become a hit on social media for scaring the dickens out of his teenaged daughter with a mounted raccoon. Kevin Carswell, 48, posted a video of the prank on Jan. 29, and it has since become a hit with British and Chinese media. Courtesy of Kevin Carswell www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvGo-wOs6tY