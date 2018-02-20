He says he was tired of being profiled and stopped by police. So he created this app.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:39 Should North Carolina let teachers bring guns to school? Pause 2:20 Legal Equalizer app aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops 2:00 Could you have spelled "stramineous"? 1:52 Here's what Saundra Adams has to say about the chance of Rae Carruth raising Chancellor Adams. 2:04 New NC prisons chief's ideas on reform 0:22 At least one dead in Little Rock crash 2:22 Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte 2:31 NFL great Reggie White's home is for sale. This is what it looks like. 3:10 "I'm an emotional photographer": Sonia Handelman Meyer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Davidson College graduate Mbye Njie shares how and why he came up the app that aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops. The smartphone app enables drivers who are pulled over or anyone else to record police actions and read briefs about their rights. With just a couple taps on the phone screen, video begins recording, local defense attorneys are just a speed dial away and an automatic text is sent to up to five pre-determined, trusted contacts. The text will say you've been stopped by police and give your coordinates. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

