‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’ World reacts to death of the Rev. Billy Graham

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:42 Media and visitors file into Billy Graham Library Pause 5:13 Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 3:06 Legendary journalist Dan Rather shares inspiring words with Queens University of Charlotte audience 0:39 Should North Carolina let teachers bring guns to school? 2:20 Legal Equalizer app aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops 2:00 Could you have spelled "stramineous"? 1:52 Here's what Saundra Adams has to say about the chance of Rae Carruth raising Chancellor Adams. 2:04 New NC prisons chief's ideas on reform 0:22 At least one dead in Little Rock crash 2:22 Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 Crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 Crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018. Alexa Ard McClatchy