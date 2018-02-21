‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’ World reacts to death of the Rev. Billy Graham

The Rev. Billy Graham has died at age 99, prompting an outpouring of reaction from politicians, pastors and ordinary people who heard him preach over the years.
The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association confirmed that Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in Montreat at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday.
Franklin Graham, Billy Graham’s son, quoted the Bible as he remembered his father.
“He will be missed by our family, his colleagues, faithful ministry partners, and, yes, many around the world,” Franklin Graham wrote on Facebook. “But what joy he has to be welcomed by God the Father, and be reunited with my mother in the presence of Jesus who speaks peace to eternal souls.”
Never miss a local story.
Political and religious leaders around the world quickly reacted to his death, calling the retired evangelist “an American staple” and a “major figure on the world stage for most of the 20th century.”
President Donald Trump tweeted: “The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man.”
Vice President Mike Pence thanked Graham on Twitter.
The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018
Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest Americans of the century, Reverend Billy Graham. We send our deepest condolences to the Graham family. (1/2)— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 21, 2018
Billy Graham's ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, "well done good and faithful servant." Thank you Billy Graham. God bless you(2/2)— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 21, 2018
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responded within an hour.
"Billy Graham was a strong, humble, positive and passionate North Carolina man of faith who made a difference in the lives of so many. Rest with God, Reverend Graham,” Cooper said in a statement.
Elevation Church leader Steven Furtick tweeted “You showed us how to leave the 99 for the 1. Thank you, Dr. Graham. Rest in Peace.”
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of America’s largest Latino Evangelical organization, called Graham “the most influential evangelist in modern history. Billy Graham stepped into the corridors of eternity. He preached the gospel, lived with integrity and changed the world. Thank you for the example.”
Albert Mohler Jr., president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, said in a statement that Billy Graham perfected crusade evangelism.
“An epic era of evangelical history has come to an end,” Mohler said in a statement. “Billy Graham was not only a titanic figure in evangelicalism, but in world history and perhaps represents the last of a kind. He dominated 20th century American evangelicalism and remained a major figure on the world stage throughout most of the 20th century in a way that we can envision no evangelical leader in our times.”
Here are some of the reactions:
Thank you, @BillyGraham for the constant example of the Gospel in ministry of your life. RIP.— Jason Whitehorn (@JasonTNA) February 21, 2018
Billy Graham affected many lives for the better, including that of George W. Bush, who shook off some troubles to become president (and face different troubles). God bless Billy Graham for his good work. The sheer volume of human testimony is “ungainsayable,” as WFB would say.— Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) February 21, 2018
Eternal rest grant unto Billy Graham, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.— Chief Judge Stephen Dillard (@JudgeDillard) February 21, 2018
Last time I was with Billy Graham, he said he missed his wife, Ruth, and he missed heaven. Now he is present for the great reunion. May we remember his legacy and may we follow his passion for evangelism.— Thom Rainer (@ThomRainer) February 21, 2018
Billy Graham was, in my view, the most important evangelist since the Apostle Paul. He preached Christ, not himself, not politics, not prosperity. When many saw evangelicals as just so many Emer Gantrys, he carried unimpeachable personal integrity.— Russell Moore (@drmoore) February 21, 2018
Rev. Billy Graham was once in a generation type of figure. Can you imagine how many are greeting him at this very moment thanking him for being the messenger? He'll certainly be missed, but his impact will live forever. #BillyGraham— Tyler Falwell (@Tfalwell) February 21, 2018
As a Southern Baptist Pastor, Billy Graham had a major influence on my life and ministry. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts and lives of those he won to Christ. pic.twitter.com/kC7aXkVD3N— Mark Harris (@MarkHarris2014) February 21, 2018
One of the greatest messengers of Christ has gone to his heavenly reward.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 21, 2018
Dr. Graham spread the good news to millions across the world and led a life beyond reproach.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments