Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 Crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018.
Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 Crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Local

‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’ World reacts to death of the Rev. Billy Graham

By Mark Price, LaVendrick Smith And Jane Wester

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

February 21, 2018 08:38 AM

The Rev. Billy Graham has died at age 99, prompting an outpouring of reaction from politicians, pastors and ordinary people who heard him preach over the years.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association confirmed that Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in Montreat at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday.

Franklin Graham, Billy Graham’s son, quoted the Bible as he remembered his father.

“He will be missed by our family, his colleagues, faithful ministry partners, and, yes, many around the world,” Franklin Graham wrote on Facebook. “But what joy he has to be welcomed by God the Father, and be reunited with my mother in the presence of Jesus who speaks peace to eternal souls.”

Political and religious leaders around the world quickly reacted to his death, calling the retired evangelist “an American staple” and a “major figure on the world stage for most of the 20th century.”

President Donald Trump tweeted: “The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man.”

Vice President Mike Pence thanked Graham on Twitter.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responded within an hour.

"Billy Graham was a strong, humble, positive and passionate North Carolina man of faith who made a difference in the lives of so many. Rest with God, Reverend Graham,” Cooper said in a statement.

Elevation Church leader Steven Furtick tweeted “You showed us how to leave the 99 for the 1. Thank you, Dr. Graham. Rest in Peace.”

The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of America’s largest Latino Evangelical organization, called Graham “the most influential evangelist in modern history. Billy Graham stepped into the corridors of eternity. He preached the gospel, lived with integrity and changed the world. Thank you for the example.”

Albert Mohler Jr., president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, said in a statement that Billy Graham perfected crusade evangelism.

“An epic era of evangelical history has come to an end,” Mohler said in a statement. “Billy Graham was not only a titanic figure in evangelicalism, but in world history and perhaps represents the last of a kind. He dominated 20th century American evangelicalism and remained a major figure on the world stage throughout most of the 20th century in a way that we can envision no evangelical leader in our times.”

Here are some of the reactions:

