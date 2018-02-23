Customer anger grows as BB&T outage continues due to data center ‘malfunction’

BB&T continued to report a service outage Friday morning, impacting millions of customers who tried to use ATMs or do online banking.
Customer frustration and anger appears to be growing by the hour on social media, as the bank vaguely blamed “an equipment malfunction in one of its data centers” for the outage. The bank is “well into the process of making those repairs,” officials said.
A banks spokesman told the Observer that systems were starting to recover shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, including ATMs and the phone app.
“I feel they should be more forthcoming with what the issue is... and stop beating around the bush,” posted Deb Bie on the bank’s Facebook page.
“I have to get my money out for my truck to be fixed!!! Y'all need to get it together or I'll take my butt on somewhere else!! This doesn't make any sense,” said Lala Givens on Facebook.
BB&T, headquartered in Winston-Salem, first alerted customers to the problem with a tweet Thursday afternoon, noting many of its services were unavailable, including online banking, the mobile banking app and ATMs.
A statement issued Friday says customers can use their debit, credit and prepaid cards. “If you’ve incurred any fees or experienced any issues directly related to this outage, we will work with you to address those issue as our systems come back online,” said a statement on the bank’s Facebook page.
Bank officials have apologized and say they do not believe the issue is related to a cyber security attack.
Customers expressed their concern and growing frustration on social media Friday, with some asking whether online payments and direct deposits will process as scheduled.
“How are we supposed to use our debit/credit cards when we can’t see our current available balance?” asked Kelly Giesenhaus on Facebook.
“I have a three year old who needs to eat. You keep giving us an ‘update’ with the same information you’ve been saying for 12 hours now. I have access to nothing,” posted Aysia Lanique.
“What's the holdup if there was no hack? How am I suppose to use my debit card if I cannot see my balance?” asked Lawrence Taylor.
“If I can't walk in to my local branch at 9 a.m. and withdraw every cent from my accounts, then my next stop will be at a lawyers office,” posted Kyle Richards on the bank’s Facebook page. “You can do nothing to keep me as a customer after this, nor stop the complaint I will file with the federal reserve, but if you keep me from obtaining my money I will take any course of action I can against you.”
BB&T is one of the nation’s largest banks, with more than 2,100 branches in 15 states and Washington DC.
An outage map showed the biggest impact was focused much of central North Carolina, Atlanta, the Washington DC area and Philadelphia.
A similar outage was reported in July by Charlotte-based Bank of America, which suffered widespread system outages. The outage generated customer complaints across the U.S.
At this time, many of our banking services are still unavailable but you can use your debit, credit & prepaid cards. We've identified the issue & are working to resolve it. Thank you for your continued patience. We'll continue to update you until your services have been restored.— BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018
