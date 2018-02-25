Former Panther Charles Tillman graduates FBI academy, now an agent

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman is officially working for the FBI, according to multiple sources.
Never miss a local story.
Tillman, 37, began his training in September after enrolling in the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in hopes of a full-time career with the agency.
A source confirmed to the Chicago Tribune that the former Carolina Panther and Chicago Bear had graduated from the academy and is now working as an agent.
New FBI agents are placed in a two-year probationary period where they are often given a variety of experiences to show them the ropes, the Tribune reported.
Tillman helped Carolina to a 15-1 record and trip to Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 NFL season. He was known for his “Peanut Punch” that forced 44 career fumbles.
[RELATED: Former Bears, Panthers cornerback Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman announces retirement]
[RELATED: Carolina Panthers CB Charles Tillman shares life lessons in new children’s book]
A 13-year NFL veteran, Tillman spent his final season with the Panthers. He finished his career just two interceptions shy of becoming the only player in NFL history with at least 40 interceptions and 40 forced fumbles.
Tillman received the largest contract paid to a cornerback in Chicago Bears history when he signed a six-year, $40.55 million extension in 2007. That deal expired in 2013, and he re-signed for $3.25 million in 2014 before his final season with the Panthers, when he reunited with coach Ron Rivera on a one-year, $3.05 million deal.
He retired from the NFL in 2016 and signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the Bears to do so, reported the Tribune. He played 12 of his 13 seasons for the organization.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments