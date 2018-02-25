Saturday night at Charlotte-area malls: Fear over gun at one, shots fired near another

Some shoppers were locked in stores Saturday night at Concord Mills Mall while police investigated a report of gunfire, local TV stations reported.
But Concord police confirmed no shots were fired, no one with a gun was found and no one was hurt.
Concord Police is currently at Concord Mills after receiving reports of gunfire inside the mall. No shots have been fired, no one has been located with a gun, no one located with any type of injury. /jsh— Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) February 25, 2018
The real story was fairly straightforward, Concord police said: Two people got in a fight in the mall’s food court. No weapons were involved, but someone yelled about gunfire and the rumor spread quickly, Concord police said.
WBTV reported that people ran away screaming and some shoppers were locked inside stores while police investigated.
Concord police are looking at video footage to learn more about who was responsible. The mall stayed open after the incident.
About two hours later and a 15-minute drive away, shots were fired outside Northlake Mall, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. The mall had already closed for the night, following its usual Saturday schedule.
Police responded around 9:30 p.m. and arrested 17-year-old Julsan Hasaan Clyburn for firing a handgun, police said. No one was hurt.
Clyburn has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm by a minor, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
