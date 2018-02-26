This man streams his own murder on Facebook in North Carolina town

A man was shot and killed in Wingate on Monday – and it was caught on Facebook Live, officials confirmed to the Observer.
The man was identified as Prentis Robinson by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting sent Wingate University into a lockdown, though the shooting was off campus on Jerome Street.
On Facebook Live, Robinson wore a hat and carried a selfie stick as he talked about his phone getting stolen.
He stopped by the Wingate Police Department to talk with Chief Donnie Gay about getting his phone back. The police office is around the corner from Jerome Street.
"Bring his phone back so he can get on with his way today," Gay said to the camera during the Facebook Live.
Robinson kept walking. About five and a half minutes into the video, he encountered someone else off-camera.
Robinson apparently said “You on live” several times, trying to tell the other person he was filming on Facebook.
A man holding a long black object briefly appeared on camera before several shots rang out.
“Omg (what) just happened,” one person commented on Facebook seconds after the shooting.
The Facebook Live camera landed face-up and broadcast trees for the rest of the video. Eventually, a car pulled up – visible in the edge of the screen – and someone found Robinson.
According to his Facebook account, Robinson was a musician from Atlanta. In several other Facebook Live videos, he’s shown playing guitar.
Gay told WBTV he knew Robinson well and was stunned that the shooting happened so close to the police department.
Wingate University’s lockdown was lifted after about an hour, but the suspect is still at large, WBTV reported.
The university said on Twitter that police are looking for a black male with a long gun wearing a black and blue windbreaker and brown Timberland boots.
