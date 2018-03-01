Prepare for traffic trouble: Billy Graham Parkway is closed until after funeral

To prepare for Billy Graham’s funeral service on Friday, officials are closing the road named in his honor.
The Billy Graham Parkway is closing in both directions between South Tryon Street (N.C. 49) and Tyvola Road at midnight and will stay closed until the funeral is over Friday afternoon.
Traffic will be detoured away from the road, and drivers can expect some delays.
Detour information can be found here.
Jason Espinosa, an Uber driver, said the closure could create traffic problems because there will still be a lot of regular street traffic in Charlotte.
“There’s still a lot of flights coming in from the airport, and it’s gonna be a little headache for everybody finding different ways to get around the parkway and get to their destination,” said Espinosa.
Jen Thompson, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said drivers should be prepared for delays.
“Leave extra early, add some extra time to your drive and also just be patient and bear with folks as they try to navigate through it,” said Thompson.
She said officials hope to have the parkway opened again by rush hour Friday.
