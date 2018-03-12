Snow falling in Charlotte and the mountains. Check out these live snow cams.

Snow was falling in uptown Charlotte at 9:30 a.m. Monday, and falling thick in the North Carolina mountains.

Check out some of the action via streaming images from: Blowing Rock; Boone and Grandfather Mountain.

Parts of Western North Carolina are under a winter storm warning Monday, with five to eight inches of snow expected.

Temperatures dropped enough in Charlotte this morning to allow the rain to mix with snow across the area. It was 36 degrees at 10 a.m. “Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible,” said the National Weather Service.

In Blowing Rock, two to four inches of snow is possible, while Grandfather Mountain could get as much as five inches.

Several school districts in the High Country area and western North Carolina have canceled class for students Monday due to snow and winter weather, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties until midnight on Monday. Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Avery County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Watauga County Schools and Mitchell County Schools are closed for students Monday.

Students who attend Hickory Public Schools, Alexander County Schools, Burke County Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be dismissed early Monday, WBTV reported.

The winter storm system dumped 8 to 10 inches of snow in Lexington, Kentucky overnight, clogged secondary roads and weighed down limbs and power lines Monday.