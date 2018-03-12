WWE superstar Jeff Hardy arrested for DUI in small NC town after car crash

WWE superstar and North Carolina native Jeff Hardy – one half of the Hardy Boyz – was arrested northeast of Charlotte in Concord on Saturday and charged with driving while intoxicated, media outlets report.
Hardy and his pro wrestling brother, Matt Hardy, are both from the small eastern North Carolina town of Cameron, in Moore County.
According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, 40-year-old Jeff Hardy was involved in a single-car crash and admitted to being the driver of the 2016 Cadillac CTS-V sedan. He submitted to a breath test and blew a .25, and was booked for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, reported TMZ.
He has a court date set for April 16, eight days after WrestleMania 34, which is set for April 8 in New Orleans, media outlets reported.
Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed he was booked around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and released from custody about an hour later.
The arrest happened in Concord on the Concord Parkway, when Hardy ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail, causing his car to spin out into the middle of the right northbound lane, reported WrestlingInc.com.
The 40-year-old wrestler has been out of action since he was injured in September, according to Bleacher Report. He was cleared by his surgeon and was nearing a return to action, reported Forbes.
Hardy has two WWE Wellness policy violations, which carried over with his return to the company last year, WrestlingInc reported. “While third policy violation would result in a termination, it should be noted that is only for positive tests for substances prohibited by the Wellness Policy other than marijuana and alcohol,” reported WrestlingInc.
The police report lists an estimated $5,000 in damages to the 105 foot of guardrail, owned by the NC Department of Transportation, and $8,000 in damage to the vehicle, media outlets reported. Hardy has had his driver's license suspended for 30 days, reported WrestlingInc.
A rep for WWE told Pro Wrestling Sheet: “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”
Hardy has a history of legal troubles in North Carolina, including time in jail stemming from a 2009 cocaine and prescription pill arrest. That arrest came at his home in Cameron, and a search of the site turned up 262 Vicodin pills, 180 Soma pills, about half a liter of an unspecified anabolic steroid, a residual amount of powder cocaine and drug paraphernalia, reported the News and Observer at the time.
